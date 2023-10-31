PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary.

"Remembering former PM Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary," he posted on X.

Earlier Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the former Prime Minister at her samadhi 'Shakti Sthal'.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31 by two of her bodyguards in 1984 after five months of military action at the Golden Temple as part of 'Operation Blue Star'.

She served as the Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was born on November 19, 1917 in Allahabad. She was the only child of the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

