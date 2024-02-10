PM Modi Prepares Super Speed Roadmap for Third Term, Draws From Suggestions of Over 15 Lakh Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that he has been crafting a detailed roadmap for a potential third term in office, seeking suggestions from over 15 lakh people and promising "super speed" development for a "New India."

Modi disclosed that he has spent nearly eighteen months meticulously crafting the details of innovative schemes aimed at catalyzing the country's progress and alleviating poverty. He underscored the significant shift in governance style and pace of work during his tenure compared to the preceding decade under the Congress-led UPA regime, asserting that his forthcoming term will witness even more transformative decisions.

I am making a full road map (of third term)… I have taken suggestions from over 15 lakh people in different ways. This is the first time I am telling this. The work is on and it will take a final shape in 20-30 days. New India will work with this super speed. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said with characteristic confidence, drawing cheers from the audience.

The Prime Minister referenced the "white paper" presented by his administration in Parliament, which highlights alleged mismanagement of the economy and other governance issues, including national security. He juxtaposed the policies of the previous decade with the transformative initiatives undertaken since assuming office in 2014, suggesting that his government's actions have averted potential economic distress.

Highlighting his prioritization of national interests over political gain, Modi revealed that he refrained from releasing the white paper earlier, as it could have undermined public confidence in the country's capabilities. He emphasized that his government's initiatives have steered India away from perilous circumstances, fostering unprecedented optimism about the nation's potential and achievements.

