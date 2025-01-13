PM Modi promises 'improved pilgrimage experiences' for Haj devotees

New Delhi, Jan 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the India-Saudi Arabia bilateral agreement for Haj-2025, asserting that the government led by him remains committed to ensuring improved pilgrimage experiences for the devotees.

The agreement defining the broad contours of the Haj pilgrimage for Indian pilgrims was signed between Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and the Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah in Jeddah, earlier in the day.

During the bilateral meeting, a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India for Haj 2025 was finalised as both sides discussed this year's preparations and agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation in order to ensure a safe, convenient and fulfilling Haj experience for the Indian pilgrims.

"I welcome this agreement, which is wonderful news for Hajj pilgrims from India. Our Government is committed to ensuring improved pilgrimage experiences for devotees," PM Modi posted on X.

Rijiju also met Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, appreciating his efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and peace while also recalling his visit to India, in July 2023. The minister mentioned that the Dr Al Issa expressed his deep regards for India's rich cultural heritage and diversity.

Earlier, the Minority Affairs Minister visited the Jeddah Haj Terminal to review the arrangements and preparations for Haj 2025.

"For the comfort and convenience of the Haj pilgrims, we've started the preparations for Haj 2025 in record advance time. I am grateful to Saudi Arabia authorities for the cooperation and support. We are committed to provide best possible services to all our Haj pilgrims. Large numbers of Indian pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrimage will be provided full support and let them have a smooth and comfortable experience," Rijiju assured.

The government led by Prime Minister Modi has been making efforts over the last few years to make the Haj pilgrimage a transparent, uniform, cost efficient, safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for the pilgrims.

The Indian Haj Mission - the biggest operation of its kind handled by the government of India outside the Indian borders - has closely coordinated logistics with the concerned Saudi authorities to make the new initiative a success.

Last year, the Indian government had made extensive arrangements to provide assistance to over 175,000 pilgrims from India who had converged on the sacred Mount Arafat outside Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The Indian Haj Mission, along with the Saudi Haj Ministry, made all the arrangements of moving the pilgrims from Mina to Arafat, including their stay in Arafat and for their return.

India had received a total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for Haj 2024 with 1,40,020 seats reserved for pilgrims to proceed through the Haj Committee of India, and 35,005 pilgrims permitted to proceed through Haj group operators.

In a historic first, Indian Haj pilgrims had arrived at the Jeddah airport and travelled to Mecca by the High-Speed Haramain Train instead of buses.

