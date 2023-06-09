"PM Modi realised importance of home ownership" : Jaishankar on PM Awas Yojana

New Delhi [India], June 9 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi realised the importance of home ownership and provided accommodations to more than 3.5 crore people under PM Awas Yojana.

"For a family that owns a home, it is not only the walls and shelter for them, it has a lot to do with his very self-esteem, pride, and confidence. Home ownership has actually been a mindset change and the impact of that. PM Modi realised the importance of home ownership," Jaishankar said during the interaction with DDA employees in Delhi.

He added, "There have been really impressive programmes in the last 9 years. Of all the programmes, one number that actually the world is shocked at is that we have provided homes to more than 3.5 crore people under PM Awas Yojana."

"The average Indian family is 4.8, multiply it by 3.5 crores. I tell people that it is like providing a house to the entire population of Japan," the External Affairs Minister added.

The PMAY-U is a flagship mission of the Union government being implemented by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), which addresses urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories, including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households.

