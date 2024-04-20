PM Modi Running ‘School of Corruption’, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, taking aim at the issue of electoral bonds. Gandhi alleged that that he is running a "school of corruption" in the country and teaching all chapters in the subject of "entire corruption science".

Gandhi took to the social media platform 'X' to share a video featuring a new Congress advertisement. The ad takes a dig at the BJP regarding the electoral bonds issue.

नरेंद्र मोदी देश में ‘भ्रष्टाचार का स्कूल’ चला रहे हैं!



जहां ‘Entire Corruption Science’ विषय के तहत ‘चंदे का धंधा’ समेत हर एक चैप्टर वह खुद डिटेल में पढ़ा रहे हैं।



जैसे:

- छापा डालकर चंदे की वसूली कैसे होती है?

- चंदा लेकर ठेका कैसे बांटा जाता है?

- भ्रष्टाचारियों को धुलने… pic.twitter.com/pHvmxr9BO8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2024

Narendra Modi is running a 'school of corruption' in the country, where under the subject 'entire corruption science', he is teaching every chapter in detail including 'donation business'," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi.

The former Congress chief asserted that the Prime Minister was instructing on methods such as conducting raids for donation collection and distributing contracts after receiving donations.

How does the washing machine that washes the corrupt work? How is the game of 'bail and jail' played by turning agencies into recovery agents, he said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also shared the same advertisement on 'X' and said, "Don't choose hafta vasuli government, choose change. Vote for the Congress.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP, which has become a den of corrupt people, has made this "crash course" mandatory for its leaders, and the country is paying the price for it.