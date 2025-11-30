PM Modi says India's cultural legacy 'rooted in peace', highlights global interest in Bhagavad Gita

New Delhi, Nov 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the spirit of peace and compassion has always remained central to India's civilisational ethos, while also noting the growing interest worldwide in the country's cultural heritage.

Addressing the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said that although everyone knows the Mahabharata battle took place in Kurukshetra, one can now "literally experience" it at the Mahabharata Experience Centre, where the epic is presented in 3D using sound, light, and digital technology.

"When I visited Kurukshetra on November 25, the experience at this Anubhav Kendra filled me with joy," he said.

Calling his presence at the International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra "very special", the Prime Minister said he was moved by how people across continents were drawing inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita.

"I was deeply impressed to see how people from all over the world are being inspired by the divine scripture, the Gita. People from many countries around the world, including Europe and Central Asia, have participated in this festival," he said.

He added that this month, for the first time, the Gita was performed on a public platform in Saudi Arabia, while Latvia hosted a memorable Gita Mahotsav with enthusiastic participation from artists from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Algeria.

Reiterating that peace and compassion lie at the heart of India's culture, PM Modi cited the humanitarian efforts of Jam Saheb Maharaja Digvijay Singh of Nawanagar during World War II.

"Imagine the Second World War, when a horrific atmosphere of destruction prevailed everywhere. During such difficult times, the great work done by Jam Saheb Maharaja Digvijay Singh of Nawanagar, Gujarat, continues to inspire us even today. At that time, Jam Sahib wasn't thinking about any strategic alliance or war strategy. Rather, his concern was how Polish Jewish children were protected during World War II. He sheltered thousands of children in Gujarat and gave them a new life, which remains an example even today," he said.

He noted that a statue of Jam Saheb was recently unveiled in Moshav Nevatim in southern Israel.

"This was a very special honour. Last year, I had the privilege of paying my respects at Jam Sahib's memorial in Warsaw, Poland. That moment will remain unforgettable for me," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the upcoming 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', which will begin on December 2 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, urging people to participate in large numbers.

"The confluence of the world's oldest language and one of the world's oldest cities is always a wonderful experience. I'm talking about the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam'. The fourth Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is commencing on the 2nd of December at Namo Ghat in Kashi. This year's Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has a very interesting theme: Learn Tamil -- Tamil Karkalam," he said.

He added that the event has become an important platform for those connected to the Tamil language.

"Whenever one speaks to the people of Kashi… they always say that they enjoy being a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Here, they get the opportunity to learn something new and meet new people. This time too, the people of Kashi are very eager to welcome their brothers and sisters from Tamil Nadu with full enthusiasm. I urge all of you to be a part of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. Along with this, do consider other platforms as well, that strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'," PM Modi added.

