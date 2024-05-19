PM Modi says like Naxals, Cong considers entrepreneurs enemies of the country

New Delhi, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress considers entrepreneurs as enemies of the country, and like Naxals, the grand old party along with JMM has taken over the responsibility of extortion.

Addressing a public meeting in Jamshedpur, PM Modi said, "The whole world knows that industries are necessary for the progress of the country. The name of Jamshedpur itself is after Jamshedji Tata. However, the Congress party considers entrepreneurs as enemies of the country. Their leaders say we attack businessmen who do not give us money. This means parties like Congress and JMM have no interest in the country's industries. They are only interested in their corruption and extortion."

PM Modi said, "Isn't this the exact Naxalite method of Congress? Naxalites also did not let any businessman work without extortion. Today Modi has broken the back of Naxalites. So now Congress and JMM have taken over the responsibility of extortion. Will you give even a single vote to such Congress-JMM?"

The PM said, "Parties like Congress, JMM, and RJD have looted our Jharkhand at every opportunity. Congress has been the mother of corruption. Congress has set records of loot in scams like 2G and coal. Look at RJD. They invented scams like land for jobs. JMM has learned these traits from Congress and RJD."

"JMM has done land scams in Jharkhand. And whose lands did they grab? They grabbed the lands of our poor tribals! They even tried to grab Army land. The mountains of cash are being recovered from their homes. Whose money is that? It is your money. It is the money of innocent tribals, which these people have looted," the PM said.

PM Modi urged the people to reject corrupt parties and support BJP's vision. He also urged the people to safeguard democracy and reject dynastic politics.

He said, "Dynastic parties consider the country their property. The Shehzada of Congress fled from Wayanad to contest elections in Raebareli. He was telling everyone that this was my mother's seat, his mother also went to Raebareli to campaign for him. There she said, I am giving you my son. They couldn't find a worker to hand over, only a son."

