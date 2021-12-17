PM Modi seeks suggestions towards improving Ease of Doing Business in India, attracting more capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought suggestions towards improving the Ease of Doing Business in India, attracting more capital and furthering the reform process in the country.

The Prime Minister hosted a roundtable interaction with representatives of Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds at Lok Kalyan Marg today.

"It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to boost the investment climate of the country. Over the past seven years, the government has undertaken multiple key initiatives in this regard," Prime Minister's Office informed today.

The discussion in the meeting happened on similar lines, while also illustrating how the Prime Minister is interacting personally with industry leaders to gather inputs ahead of the next budget.

As per the official communique, PM Modi appreciated the practical suggestions received from the representatives and said the government is committed towards working to resolve the issues and challenges highlighted. He discussed the efforts undertaken by the government to bring in more reforms, future potential of initiatives like PM GatiShakti, and steps taken to reduce the unnecessary compliance burden. He also mentioned the innovation happening in India at the grass-root level and the boost to the startup ecosystem.

The Venture Capital and Private Equity Fund representatives praised the Prime Minister for his leadership which has been a prime driving force behind the massive boost to the investment climate in the country. Praising the initiatives taken to boost the Startup ecosystem in the country, Siddarth Pai termed the Prime Minister as the 'Startup Prime Minister'.

The Venture Capital and Private Equity Fund representatives also talked about the entrepreneurial potential of the country, and how it can be leveraged so that our startups can attain global scale.

The representatives also discussed the opportunities that are emerging because of India's exemplary climate commitments including the ones in the sphere of energy transitions. They also gave inputs about areas like FinTech and Financial Management, Software as a Service (Saas) etc. They also praised the Prime Minister's vision of making India a 5 trillion economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor