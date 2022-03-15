PM Modi slams who criticizing 'The Kashmir Files', say they are upset because truth come out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the people who tried to discredit the just-released film ‘The Kashmir Files', PM Modi said “Those people who claim to be flagbearers of freedom of speech, are furious for the past 5-6 days. Instead of praising the film based on facts, they are out to discredit Kashmir Files,”

“The makers decided to project what they considered to be true. But they are neither ready to understand and accept the truth. A conspiracy is being hatched for the past 5-6 days,” he added.

“My issue is not the film, but the need to bring out the truth in national interests. Those who disagree with this film can make their own on the basis of their perception,” Modi further said adding that some critics are upset that the truth is coming out.

This reaction of PM Modi came after some critics, criticized the makers of the film.

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.