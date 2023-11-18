PM Modi strongly condemn civilian deaths in Hamas-Israel conflict

New challenges are emerging from the incidents in the West Asia and it is time for the countries of the Global South to talk in one voice for greater global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday even as he condemned deaths of civilians in the Hamas-Israel conflict.

In his address at the second India-hosted virtual Voice of Global South Summit, Modi, highlighting top 10 priorities for the developing countries, called for a consultative and demand-driven development financing system that respects national sovereignty and avoids debt traps, in comments that came amid rising criticism of China's harsh lending conditions.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing that the deliberations on the Hamas-Israel conflict included concerns over the ongoing hostilities, horror at the civilian casualties, the need for humanitarian aid for Palestinian people and the threat of terrorism.

In his remarks at the summit, the prime minister apprised the leaders from around 130 nations about the achievements of India's G20 presidency from the perspective of the Global South and announced a series of initiatives including New Delhi's decision to hold an annual conference from next year on development priorities of the developing countries.

For global prosperity, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all) is needed. But we all are seeing that new challenges are emerging from the incidents in West Asia, Modi said. India has condemned the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7. Along with restraint, we have also emphasized on dialogue and diplomacy. We strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, he said.