PM Modi to celebrate International Day of Yoga at UN; events planned across country to spread awareness of Yoga's benefits

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community. Arrangements have also been made in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion and spread awareness of the benefits of ancient Indian practice.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will join Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga onboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, President of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association Kala Hari Kumar along with other senior officers of Indian Navy and the Ministry of Defence will be present during the event.

Armed forces personnel including Agniveers will participate in the event embracing the spirit of unity and well-being. After the yoga session, Defence Minister will address the gathering and felicitate the yoga instructors.

Indian Navy will stream an exclusive video on Indian Navy's outreach activities emphasising the theme 'Ocean Ring of Yoga', while Indian Navy units that are deployed in the Indian Ocean Region will visit various ports of friendly foreign countries to spread the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" which is also the theme for International Day of Yoga 23.

It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014

Culture Ministry would also celebrate International Day of Yoga. All organizations under the ministry have been directed to observe IDY with full participation following the approved Common Yoga Protocol.

It has also been proposed to observe IDY 2023 at iconic sites with the help of circle offices of ASI which would enable wider reach and participation.

Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will be present at Purana Qila, New Delhi. Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the Chief Guest at Nurmahal Sarai in Jalandhar.

TRIFED has supplied 34,000 Yoga mats to Ayush Ministry. These mats procured exclusively from tribal artisans across different regions of the country, bear distinct designs and motifs representative of their respective communities

The initiative will help bolster the economic prospects of tribal communities but also ensures the preservation and promotion of their unique artistic traditions.

Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports organized "Yoga Mahotsav" on Tuesday at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi in run up to the International Day of Yoga, 2023 (IDY-2023).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people of the state to adopt yoga in a big way.

In the video message through tweet, he said that the practice of yoga never goes in vain.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 9th 'International Yoga Day'.Yoga keeps both body and mind healthy. It is the medium of health, happiness, peace, harmony. Yoga has been an integral part of our eternal tradition since the beginning. Yoga is an invaluable gift of Indian saints, which has been presented to the world at large by Prime Minister Modi for the well-being of people."

"Accepting the importance of Yoga, most of the countries of the world expressed their gratitude towards the sage tradition of India. This year its theme has been kept Har Aangan Yoga by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Its aim is to achieve wellness and health benefits by connecting every family with yoga. Yoga Day is being organized widely in the state. That's why you must adopt yoga. Be healthy, be happy," he added.

CM Yogi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga people at Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur on June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor