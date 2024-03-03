PM Modi to Chair Council of Ministers Meeting Today, Likely as Pre-Election Exercise Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday, March 3 that is likely to be the last such pre-election exercise during the second term of his government as the Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April or May this year.

The Council of Ministers meeting will be held today at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital at 9:30 am. The meeting holds significance, as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has expressed confidence in retaining power at the Centre for a third term.

On Saturday, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including 15 nominees for Rajasthan, which has 25 seats. As per the first list, five Lok Sabha members in Rajasthan have been denied tickets this time.