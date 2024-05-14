PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mumbai on May 15

Mumbai, May 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the fifth polling phase in 13 constituencies from Maharashtra slated for May 20 will have a busy schedule on May 15.

PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Mumbai North East Constituency on Wednesday evening for party nominee Mihir Kotecha and he will also address two campaign rallies in Nashik and Kalyan.

Shiv Sena has fielded the sitting MP Hemant Godse from Nashik while BJP has renominated the Union Minister Bharati Pawar from the adjoining Dindori constituency.

In Kalyan, the Shiv Sena has nominated the sitting MP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.

BJP has made a comprehensive planning for the success of PM Modi’s road show which will start from Ghatkopar East at 6.45 pm and end at Ghatkopar West at 7.45 PM.

State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday held the meeting of office bearers and it was decided to send invitations to every home from North East Mumbai to attend the roadshow. There are about 38 municipal wards which will be covered in a bid to reach out to the voters with an invite for Wednesday’s roadshow.

Currently, Mumbai North East is represented by BJP MP Manoj Kotecha, who has now been dropped, as the party has fielded the sitting legislator Mihir Kotecha.

PM Modi’s visit is crucial not just to charge up the cadres from the BJP and Shiv Sena from Mumbai North East and also from the five other constituencies ahead of the polling.

Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar and Kotecha in separate videos have appealed to the Mumbaikars to participate in a big way in the roadshow.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have issued an advisory regarding traffic diversion in the wake of the roadshow. They have appealed to the citizens and travellers to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternate routes to reach their desired destinations.

