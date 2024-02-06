PM Modi To Inaugurate India Energy Week in Goa Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India Energy Week 2024 in Goa today. Additionally, he will dedicate to the nation the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), while laying foundation stones for various projects totaling more than Rs 1,330 crore.

Modi will also address the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 program. In the morning, the PM will inaugurate the ONGC Sea Survival Centre at Betul village in South Goa. Subsequently, he will inaugurate India Energy Week and participate in the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 program at Fatorda in the afternoon, according to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO stated, “Achieving ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in energy requirements has been a key focus area of the prime minister. In yet another step in this direction, India Energy Week 2024 will be held from February 6 to 9 in Goa.”

It will be India’s largest and only all-encompassing energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India’s energy transition goals. The PM will hold a roundtable with global oil & gas CEOs and experts.

Encouraging and fostering startups and integrating them into the energy value chain will be an important focus for India Energy Week 2024. It is expected to witness the participation of around 17 energy ministers from different countries, 35,000 plus attendees, and more than 900 exhibitors.

Modi will also inaugurate a 100 TPD Integrated Waste Management Facility in South Goa designed for the scientific treatment of 60 TPD wet waste and 40 TPD dry waste, featuring a 500 KW solar power plant generating surplus electricity.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the Passenger Ropeway, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos in North Goa.

“The foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD water treatment plant in South Goa will be laid by the PM,” as per the release.