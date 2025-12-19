PM Modi to inaugurate India's first nature-themed airport terminal at Guwahati

New Delhi/Guwahati, Dec 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati on Saturday (December 20), marking a major milestone in Assam's aviation and infrastructure growth.

The state-of-the-art facility is India's first nature-themed airport terminal and is designed to reflect Assam’s rich natural landscape and cultural heritage.

Ahead of the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi posted on X on Friday, highlighting that the new terminal will significantly enhance passenger handling capacity and modernise aviation infrastructure in the Northeast. The terminal has been developed with a capacity to handle over 1.3 crore passengers annually, positioning Guwahati as a major aviation hub for the entire region.

The new integrated terminal is equipped with modern passenger amenities, improved circulation spaces, and advanced security and baggage handling systems. Its nature-inspired architecture incorporates design elements reflecting Assam’s rivers, forests and biodiversity, offering travellers a distinctive sense of place upon arrival and departure.

In addition to the terminal building, major upgrades have been undertaken across critical airport infrastructure. These include improvements to the runway, airfield systems, aprons and taxiways, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, safety and accommodating increased air traffic.

The expanded infrastructure is expected to support larger aircraft operations and improve on-time performance.

The inauguration forms part of PM Modi's visit to Assam, during which he is also scheduled to launch and lay foundation stones for several key development projects across sectors such as infrastructure, industry and connectivity.

The visit underscores the Centre's focus on strengthening the Northeast as a gateway to Southeast Asia under the Act East policy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has described the new terminal as a "transformational project" that will boost tourism, trade and investment while generating employment opportunities.

He said Guwahati’s enhanced airport capacity will further integrate the Northeast with the rest of the country and the world.

With the commissioning of the new terminal, LGBI Airport is set to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth, improving regional connectivity and elevating the travel experience for millions of passengers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor