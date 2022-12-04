PM Modi to inaugurate Pramukhswami Maharaj birthday festival in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Pramukhswami Maharaj's birthday centenary festival in Ahmedabad.

It will be 30-day festival and will be held from December 15 to January 15.

A grand and divine 'Pramukhswami Maharaj Nagar' is being constructed on 600 acres of land on the Sardar Patel Ring Road at the western end of Ahmedabad for this festival.

"This complex resonating with the vibrations of Indian culture and spirituality will be in limelight throughout the month with the presentations of various national and international level programmes. Every day such a source of inspiration will flow here that will thrill people of all ages and classes, stated a press release.

Pramukhswami Maharaj Nagar is a triveni confluence of art, science and spirituality! Equipped with grand and artistic gateways, inspiring exhibitions, huge temples, unique children's city, huge auditoriums resonating with various programs, light and sound shows, Jyoti Udyan etc., this city will take visitors to a new world. Paying homage to Pramukhswamiji Maharaj, the luminary of service and culture, this city is a distinctive expression of Indian cultural heritage.

The main entrance of Pramukhswami Maharaj Nagar can be seen from Sardar Patel Ring Road. This grand entrance 280 feet wide and 51 feet high will remind the great Jyotirdhar saints of Indian culture. There will be a large parking lot on either side of the festival site, from where there will be six other large entrances to enter 'Pramukhswami Maharaj Nagar'.

Each of these gates is 116 feet in length and 38 feet in height, which in itself is an excellent piece of craftsmanship. These gates are decorated with the unique personality and lifeline of Brahmaswarup Pramukhswami Maharaj, who will warmly welcome the devotees coming to the festival.

Pramukhswami Maharaj Nagar will have a unique structure of five display segments on either side of the central road. The Sahajananda, Muktananda, Nityananda, Bharatananda and Parmananda exhibition halls will entertain and inspire the guests with values by impressively presenting the themes of life creation, family peace, de-addiction and national service.

( With inputs from ANI )

