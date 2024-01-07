PM Modi To Interact With Beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on January 8 at 12.30 PM via video conferencing, according to a release from the PMO Office. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will join the event. The programme will also be joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives.

Since its launch on 15th November 2023, the Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the country. The interaction has happened four times through video conferencing (30th November, 9th December, 16th December and 27th December). Also, the Prime Minister interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days (17th-18th December) during his visit to Varanasi last month. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: PM Modi to Visit State From January 8 to 10.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. On 5th January, 2024, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone as the number of participants in the Yatra crossed ten crore. This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the Yatra, indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra to unite people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat.