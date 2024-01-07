Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: PM Modi to Visit State From January 8 to 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat from January 8 to 10. During his visit, he will conduct bilateral meetings with world leaders, engage with CEOs of top global corporations, and inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated in 2003 under PM Modi's leadership as the Chief Minister, has evolved into a prestigious global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

On January 9, around 9:30 am, PM Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a discussion with CEOs of top global corporations. At approximately 3 PM, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

On January 10, around 9:45 am, PM Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Following this, he will meet with CEOs of top global corporations. Later in the day, at around 5:15 pm, the Prime Minister will travel to GIFT City to interact with prominent business leaders at the Global FinTech Leadership Forum. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled from January 10 to 12, 2024, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

This year's summit will feature 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations. The Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will use the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions. The summit will host various events, including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and the Transition towards Sustainability. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show will exhibit products made with state-of-the-art technology in sectors like E-mobility, startups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy, and Smart Infrastructure, as per the PMO press release.