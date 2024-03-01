PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone for Projects Worth Rs 35,700 Crore in Jharkhand Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar starting from March 1. During his visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects totaling Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi's itinerary includes launching and initiating various projects worth a total of Rs 2,40,700 crore across the three states.

On March 1 at approximately 11 am, the prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, to partake in a public event. During this event, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for numerous development ventures valued at Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand, as per the statement. The array of developmental projects spans across the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors. Notably, PM Modi will unveil the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd’s (HURL) Sindri fertiliser plant, established at a cost exceeding Rs 8,900 crore, with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in the urea sector.

It will add about 12.7 LMT (lakh metric tonne) per annum of indigenous urea production in the country benefiting the farmers of the country. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after the revival of fertiliser plants at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the prime minister in December 2021 and November 2022 respectively, the statement said.

Besides, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several rail projects worth over Rs 17,600 crore in the state. The projects include third and fourth lines connecting Sone Nagar and Andal, Tori-Shivpur first and second, and Biratoli-Shivpur third line, Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line and Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line.