PM Modi to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh today: Sources

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his final tributes to Shirom Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday, according to sources.

"PM Modi will reach Chandigarh at 12 noon to pay final tributes to Shirom Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal," sources said.

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral village Badal tomorrow.

According to party leaders, Badal's mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the SAD office in Chandigarh from 10:00 am to noon on Wednesday.

"With profound grief, we inform you abt the demise of 5-time CM & SAD patron S Parkash Singh Ji Badal. Mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at SAD office in Chandigarh from 10 am to 12 noon tom following which they will be taken to Vill Badal. Cremation will be held on April 27," SAD said in a tweet.

The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

In its official media bulletin, the Fortis Hospital stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management".

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government declared two days of national mourning after the demise of Badal. The flag will be flown at half-mast across the country for two days, while all official entertainment programs have been cancelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on his demise and said that Badal was a colossal figure in Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times".

Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party.

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017. He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab.

