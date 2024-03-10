PM Modi to roll out rail projects worth Rs 85K crore, flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi, March 10 In a major boost to the country's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation and dedicate railway projects worth over Rs 85,000 crore during his visit to Ahmedabad on March 12, an official said on Sunday.

He will visit the Operation Control Centre of the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) in Ahmedabad after which he will go to Sabarmati Ashram to inaugurate Kochrab Ashram and launch the Master plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial, the PMO said in a statement.

During his Gujarat trip, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation two new sections of the dedicated freight corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal {401 route-km (rkm)} section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 rkm) of Western DFC as well as the Western DFC's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad.

He will also lay the foundation of railway workshops, loco sheds, pit lines/ coaching depots; Phaltan-Baramati New line and Electric Traction System upgradation work.

PM Modi will also flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru-MGR Central (Chennai), Patna-Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow-Dehradun, Kalaburagi-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin).

Besides, he will launch the extension of four Vande Bharat trains.

Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia & Tirupati and Kollam stations.

The Prime Minister will also flag off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations -- New Khurja Jn., Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.

Besides, he will dedicate to the nation as many as 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations.

These Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

He will also dedicate 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the Nation.

These terminals will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a 1,045 km stretch of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections.

This upgrade will enhance safety and efficiency of train operations.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Digital Controlling of Railway stations at 2,646 stations. This will improve operational efficiency and safety of the trains.

Besides, he will dedicate 35 Rail Coach Restaurants and more than 1,500 One Station One Product Stalls to the nation, spread across the country.

These stalls will promote local products and generate income for local artisans and businesses.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation solar powered stations/buildings at 975 locations.

This initiative will contribute to India's renewable energy goals and reduce the railways' carbon footprint.

PM in Sabarmati

Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram.

It was the first Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi after coming to India from South Africa in 1915.

It is still preserved as a memorial and tourist space by Gujarat Vidyapeeth.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Master Plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial.

Under this Masterplan, the existing five-acre area of the Ashram will be expanded to 55 acres.

Thirty-six existing buildings shall undergo restoration, out of which, 20 buildings including 'Hriday Kunj', which served as Mahatma Gandhi's residence, will be conserved, 13 will undergo restoration, and 3 will be reproduced.

The masterplan includes new buildings to house administration facilities, visitor facilities like orientation centre, interactive workshops on charkha spinning, handmade paper, cotton weaving and leatherwork and public utilities.

The buildings will house interactive exhibits and activities to showcase aspects of Mahatma Gandhi's life as well as the legacy of the Ashram.

It also envisages the creation of a library and archives building to preserve, protect and disseminate Mahatna Gandhi's ideas.

It will also create facilities for visiting scholars to use the Ashram's library and archives.

The project will also enable the creation of an interpretation centre that can guide visitors with different expectations and in multiple languages, making their experience culturally and intellectually more stimulating and enriching.

The Memorial will serve as an inspiration for future generations, fostering Gandhian thoughts and will enliven the essence of Gandhian values, through a process informed by principles of Trusteeship, an official said.

