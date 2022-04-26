PM Modi to visit Assam on April 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28 where he will lay the foundation stone for several projects.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, at around 11:00 am on Thursday, PM Modi will address the rally at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.

During the programme, as per the release, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector. Thereafter, at around 01:45 pm, Prime Minister will reach Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation.

Later, at around 3 pm, PM Modi will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals.

At Diphu, as per the PMO's press release, the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment toward peace and development of the region was exemplified by the recent signing of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by the Government of India and the Government of Assam with six Karbi militant outfits.

"The MoS has ushered in a new era of peace in the region. Prime Minister's address at 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' will provide a major boost to the peace initiatives in the entire region," it stated.

At Dibrugarh, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state.

"Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various levels of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals," the release read.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation seven cancer hospitals completed under phase 1 of the project. These cancer Hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase 2 of the project.

Notably, the Assam government has declared a state holiday in both districts for April 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor