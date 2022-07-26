PM Modi to visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July28, 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28 and 29, an official statement released on Tuesday said.

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha and thereafter travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai at around 6 PM," read a statement from the PMO.

The visit to Gujarat comes with an aim to boost the rural economy and make agriculture and allied activities more productive. In yet another step in this direction, the prime minister will visit the Sabar Dairy and launch multiple projects worth over Rs 1,000 crores on July 28.

"These projects will empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their incomes. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region," added the statement.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Powder Plant at Sabar Dairy with a capacity of around 120 million tonnes per day (MTPD). The total cost of the entire project is more than Rs 300 crores. The layout of the plant meets global food safety standards. It is highly energy efficient with almost zero emission. The plant is equipped with the latest and fully automated bulk packing line.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will witness a grand inauguration on July 28 as the prime minister will declare it open in a launch programme at the JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

PM Modi had earlier launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19, 2022. The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 kilometres and culminating in Mahabalipuram, before heading over to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from July 28 to August 9, 2022. The prestigious competition, which is being organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. With 187 countries participating, this will be the largest participation in any Chess Olympiad. India is also fielding its biggest ever contingent in the competition comprising 30 players across 6 teams.

The prime minister will also attend the 42nd Convocation of prestigious Anna University in Chennai on 29th July.

( With inputs from ANI )

