PM Modi to visit Mathura on Nov 23 for ‘Braj Raj Utsav’

Lucknow, Nov 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the ongoing ‘Braj Raj Utsav’ in Mathura on November 23.

Braj Raj Utsav,’ is scheduled to conclude on November 27.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mathura on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit.

The Prime Minister will also attend a presentation by Hema Malini, actor MP from Mathura, on the birth anniversary of Meera Bai at the venue set up at the Railway ground in Mathura.

Hema Malini will present a one-and-a-half-hour-long dance ballet based on the life of saint Meera Bai. This marks the 525th Janmotsav year of saint Meera Bai, known for her divine devotion to Lord Krishna,” said Janardan Sharma, the representative for MP Hema Malini in Mathura.

“Sharad Poornima (on October 28 this year) is believed to be the birth anniversary of saint Meera Bai, but this is the 525th Janamotsav year. The Prime Minister is expected to release a stamp on Meera Bai during his visit. Two days after the Prime Minister’s visit, a symposium on the life of saint Meera Bai will be held in Mathura, and movies based on her life, including ‘Meera’ with Hema Malini in the lead role, will be screened in the later days,” stated Janardan Sharma.

Meera Bai was one of the great saints of the Vaishnava Bhakti movement, born in 1498 as a Rajput princess, and she penned notable verses in praise of Lord Krishna.

