PM Modi Touts Kashi as a Model of Heritage and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence on Friday that the nation will emerge as a benchmark of development within the next five years, affirming it as the "Modi guarantee." He arrived in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency on Thursday night and is set to inaugurate several development initiatives while also engaging in public addresses.

Kashi is now being seen as a model of heritage and development, he said at the Banaras Hindu University. The echo of India’s rich heritage, he told the gathering, is being heard all over the world. The prime minister will be interacting with the winners of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the university.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, unveiled the statue of Sant Guru Ravidas in Varanasi. Both leaders paid their respects to Sant Ravidas by offering floral tributes during a public ceremony marking his 647th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday evening, marking his 43rd visit to the region. His agenda for the visit includes the inauguration of numerous development projects totaling Rs 13,000 crore. Additionally, he will participate in public gatherings and emphasize the progress achieved in his parliamentary constituency in terms of development initiatives.