PM Modi Unveils Ayodhya Ram Temple: Key Highlights From Historic Speech

January 22, 2024, is more than just a date; it marks the commencement of a new era. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the crowd after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, stated that the construction of the Ram Mandir has infused people with a renewed sense of energy. Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech at the Ayodhya Ram Temple:

January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks advent of a new era.

Even after thousands of years people will remember this date, moment. It's Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it.

Today, I apologise to Lord Ram as there was something lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram Temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us.

Lord Ram's existence was questioned. Will express thanks to SC for doing justice and temple was built in accordance with law.

I tried to visit places during my 11-day religious exercise where Lord Ram had set foot.

Today, there is not even an iota of space for disappointment in the country.

We have to now lay foundation of India of next 1,000 years; We take pledge to build a capable, grand, divine India from this moment.

Some would say Ram temple's construction will set off firestorm. They should reconsider as Ram is energy not fire, solution not dispute.

Earlier, PM Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals as Ram Lalla's idol was unveiled for the world at Ayodhya Ram Temple. UP Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present inside the 'garbh griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the newly constructed temple during the ceremony.