PM Modi unveils transformational projects in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Ambaji temple and also inaugurated various projects valued at Rs 5950 crore in Gujarat.

The projects span multiple sectors, including Indian Railways, Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (GRIDE), Water Resources Department, Water Supply Department, Roads and Buildings Department, and Urban Development Department.

These projects will benefits districts like Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar, and Patan in Gujarat.

Modi also inaugurated 16 projects in Dabhoda village. Eight of these projects were officially inaugurated, while the remaining eight are at various stages of development.

Indian Railways and the Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (GRIDE) have played pivotal roles in these projects.

The railway projects unveiled included the Western dedicated freight corridor section from New Bhandu to New Sanand in Mehsana, spanning 77 km, and a 24 km long connecting line, which together comprise a second electrified double line.

Additionally, Modi also inaugurated the expansion of the 182 km railway line from Viramgam to Samkhiali, effectively converting it into a double track. This railway network will traverse districts such as Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Morbi, and Rajkot.

Moreover, the 29.65 km railway project between Katosan-Bechraji in Mehsana, overseen by the Gujarat Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation, was also inaugurated. These railway and GRIDE projects collectively represent a value of Rs 5130 crore.

The Water Resources Department also featured prominently, with projects including the recharge of various lakes in the delta area of Vijapur and Mansa talukas.

Also, the construction of the Valasana barrage on the Sabarmati river in Mehsana was initiated. In Mahisagar district, the Panam Reservoir-based Lift Irrigation Project is set to enhance irrigation capabilities by connecting various lakes in the Santrampur taluk. These projects, valued at Rs 270 crore, hold significant promise for the region's agricultural development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor