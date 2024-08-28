PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharath Concept Is Having a Positive Impact on the Industrial Sector”: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy asserted that the Atmanirbhar Bharath concept of the Prime Minister is having a positive impact on the industrial sector. The minister spoke while interacting with officials and workers of Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited's (BHEL) Electronic unit at Mysore Road in Bangalore. He said that a review is being carried out keeping in view all the possibilities for giving life expectancy to the public-owned enterprises. The minister said that discussions are being held continuously. Making India the third-largest economic power PM Modi’s objective is to create and increase industrial output to power the economic system. For that, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat concepts are more effective. Kumaraswamy said that Bharat Heavy Electrical Factory will be further empowered under this concept.

BHEL is performing well among the public-owned companies in the country. It has contributed a lot to the country. Public industries in the country are facing many challenges. Despite such challenges, BHEL is profitable. The minister expressed happiness that progress is being made. BHEL's contribution to the power sector has been exceptional, with the company having more than 40% market share in the thermal power sector. The minister said that the contribution of this company in the field of Indian Army and space is unique.

The BHEL company is getting huge demands, but the profit is not so satisfactory. BHEL is moving fast amidst the rapidly growing technological innovations. He warned not to be mesmerized by the adoption of new inventions and technologies. Several review meetings have already been held at the Ministry's office in New Delhi regarding the goings-on of the company. This company is doing well. It is in a good position with good governance, good labor force, and technical skill. It is doing well among the public-owned companies, said the minister.

