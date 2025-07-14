PM Modi's efforts herald new revolution via biofuels: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, July 14 Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort in bringing a new revolution in India through biofuels, which has resulted in Namibia's entry into the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA).

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said that biofuel is an energy that is obtained from household and farm waste, grains or spoiled grains, and this environmentally-friendly, clean fuel is also a powerful medium to accelerate the country's development.

"Namibia joins GBA. India's initiative towards clean energy and the expansion of the Global Biofuel Alliance family is another proof of PM Narendra Modi's farsightedness on the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the minister said in a post on X.

Puri emphasised that the Prime Minister's efforts toward biofuels are bringing substantial change to the nation and improving the lives of citizens.

"PM Modi’s efforts have brought a ‘new revolution of change through biofuel' in India. This green fuel, which is powering India's development journey, is changing and improving the lives of people from villages to cities," the minister posted.

The biofuel is not only helping farmers to generate income, but the development around it is creating new employment opportunities, especially in rural areas.

"Along with increasing the income of farmers, this fuel is also creating new employment opportunities in rural areas," he added.

In a recent conversation with IANS, the minister said that biofuel blending has reached 20 per cent this year, which was 1.4 per cent in 2014.

India today stands strong as the third-largest biofuel producer in the world. According to official estimates, ethanol blending initiatives have improved farmer incomes over the past ten years because they are made from sugarcane, created jobs in rural areas, decreased CO2 emissions equal to planting 1.75 crore trees, and saved Rs 85,000 crore in foreign exchange.

Leading this effort are public sector oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, which have introduced a variety of ethanol and gasoline blends throughout the nation.

