PM Modi's independent foreign policy made world see India as trusted partner: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Prime Minister's efforts towards the independent foreign policy have made the world see India as a trusted partner.

"In the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards the independent foreign policy with importance to national interest have made the world see India as a trusted partner," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister also said that due to the enlargement of the Indian economy and technology development that has happened in the country for the last nine years, the world now sees India as a trusted supply chain partner.

"In the last 9 years, the Indian economy has grown from the 10th largest to the fifth largest in the world and technology has grown like that too. Hence India is seen as a trusted supply chain partner, value chain partner and strategic partner worldwide," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on his sixth and maiden State visit to the US.

A 'state visit' holds a special significance as compared to other foreign visits, as this is a formal visit by the head of state to a foreign country at the invitation of the head of state hosting him.

The visit signifies the highest expression of friendly bilateral ties between two sovereign nations. Also, during a State visit, the leader extending the invitation acts as the official host of the visiting head of state through the course of the trip.

During PM Narendra Modi's visit many defence agreements have been signed.

India signed a mega pact with General Atomics to procure Predator drones. The pact will allow American Navy ships to undertake major repairs at Indian shipyards.

President Biden and Prime Minister Modi welcomed India's plans to procure General Atomics MQ-9B HALE UAVs. The MQ-9Bs, assembled in India, will enhance the ISR capabilities of India's armed forces across domains. As part of this plan, General Atomics will also establish a Comprehensive Global MRO facility in India, read US-India joint statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor