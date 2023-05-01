"PM Modi's words inspire us to work towards better, brighter future for India": Arjun Munda

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], May 1 : Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words inspire everyone to work towards a better and brighter future for India.

The Tribal Affairs minister had the pleasure of listening to the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the much-acclaimed monthly radio program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per an official release.

He was joined in this by the PVTGs of the Islands namely the Onges, the Great Andamanese and other Tribal Groups amongst others.

A brainchild of PM Modi, while Mann Ki Baat' started as a monologue, on October 3, 2014, has evolved into a conversation a dialogue, a means of sharing the seminal work done in various fields by various dedicated and motivated citizens of the country.

"It has thus become a major medium for sharing positive stories from the lives of common people who are doing exceptional work for the betterment of the nation. PM Modi's words inspire us to work towards a better and brighter future for India," he said.

The Prime Minister in his 100th episode, recounted many of the inspirational themes and stories that had been a part of the previous episodes - Selfies with daughter, the enterprising use of the lotus fibre, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, the Swachh Bharat movement, love for Khadi, nature, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Amrit Sarovar and much more.

He recalled reading thousands of messages from the people of the country and the experience to view one or the other wonderful mfestation of the countrymen each month. He symbolised the program as a matter of faith, of worship, or Vrat, a Thaal of Prasad at the feet of God in the form of Janata-Janardan, the people.

Union Minister listened to Mann Ki Baat and was accomped by the PVTGs like Onges, Great Andamanese Nicobarese Tribal Community, officials from Andaman and Nicobar UT Administration and local residents at Port Blair, Andaman Nicobar Islands, stated an official release.

He was also accomped by l Kumar Jha, Secretary, MoTA, R. Jaya, Add. Secy MoTA, Naval Jit Kapoor, Joint Secy MoTA along with senior officials of the Ministry and Andaman and Nicobar UT Administration.

Prior to this, Arjun Munda called on Admiral D. K. Joshi, Lt. Governor in Raj Niwas, Port Blair on issues pertaining to the welfare of entire tribal communities in general, PVTG communities, in particular, was discussed including measures to draw up programs as part of the ambitious PM-PVTG Mission, the basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and station to the PVTG families. An allocation of Rs.15,000 cr. has been made for this Mission in the next three years.

