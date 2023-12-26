PM Narendra Modi Becomes First World Leader to Reach 20 Million Subscribers on YouTube Channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel crossed 2 crore subscriptions on Tuesday, making it the highest among top global leaders. He is the only world leader to achieve this distinction, leading both global and Indian contemporaries by a considerable margin. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsanora holds the second position with 64 lakh subscribers, less than one-third of Prime Minister Modi's subscriber count.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro ranks second on the list of global leaders with the highest subscriptions on their YouTube channel, boasting a total of 64 lakh subscribers, significantly lower than the Narendra Modi YouTube Channel's count. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy closely follows with 1.1 million subscribers.

In December 2023 alone, the Narendra Modi YouTube channel garnered 22.4 crore views, which is 43 times more than the YouTube channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the global leader with the second-highest number of views. With an impressive 4.5 billion (450 crore) video views, the Narendra Modi Channel leads in terms of subscribers, video views, and the quality of posted videos among political leaders on YouTube.

For several consecutive years, global surveys like Morning Consult have consistently rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most popular global leader, with an approval rating exceeding 75 percent, surpassing his global contemporaries by a wide margin. The dominance of Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel in both views and subscribers far surpasses the YouTube channels of other Indian political leaders and parties.