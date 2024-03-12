PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains in Ahmedabad (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains and other train services in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 12. In a major boost to the Railway infrastructure, connectivity and the petrochemicals sector, the Prime Minister visited DFC's Operation Control Centre and laid the foundation stone and dedicated a slew of railway and Petrochemicals projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots, the Phaltan—Baramati New line, and Electric Traction System upgradation work. He also dedicated to the nation two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor between the New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and the New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC, and Western DFC's Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.

Watch Video

#WATCH | Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 10 new Vande Bharat trains and other train services, from Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/3Z0uaFrb4l — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

PM Modi also flagged off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, Mysuru and Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna and Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri and Patna, Puri and Visakhapatnam, Lucknow and Dehradun, Kalaburagi and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi and Varanasi, and Khajuraho and Delhi (Nizamuddin).

The Prime Minister flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.