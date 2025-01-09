PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Pravasi Bharatiya Express, Special Tourist Train for Indian Diaspora (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 9, flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora. Ahead of flagging off the train, PM Modi inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Odisha.

PM Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the airport. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, organised by the Center in collaboration with the Odisha state government, will hold events from January 8 to 10.

While addressing the inaugural function of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, said people's safety is our topmost priority. He said it is out duty and responsibility to help Indian diaspora during crisis situations. "Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations, no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today..," he added.

#WATCH | 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas | PM Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar today flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora



Video source: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw/X

"When the world was expanding empires by the power of swords, our emperor Ashoka chose the path of peace here. This is the strength of our heritage due to which India is able to tell the world today that the future is not in war, but in Buddha," he said.

"For many decades to come, India will remain a country with the world's most young and skilled population. India will fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent India has the potential to fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent," he said during his speech.