PM Narendra Modi Greets Indian Diaspora in Russia Amid Chants of ‘Modi-Modi’, Says ‘Today Is Full Month Since I Took Oath As PM’ (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 9, addresses the Indian community in Russia amid chants of 'Modi-Modi'. PM Modi started his speech, greeting the crowd as ‘Priye Moscowa’, and the entire audience applauded it.

The Prime Minister said that he had taken an oath for the third time to work three times faster. “I have taken an oath to work three times faster and with three times more strength in my third term,” he said.

"This is my first conversation with the Indian diaspora after forming the govt for the third time. Today, on 9th July and it has been a full month since I took oath as the PM of India for the third time and I took a vow that I will work with 3 times more strength, at 3 times more speed and it is also a coincidence that the number 3 is also present in many of the government's goals. The government's goal is to make India the third largest economy in the world in the third term," said the PM.

PM Modi also stated that his government has targeted to provide 3 crore houses for the poor, to create 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didi'. "We want to empower the women self-help groups running in villages in India, we want in my third phase, 3 crore women from among the poor women of villages become 'Lakhpati Didi', that is, their annual income should be more than Rs 1 lakh," he added.

PM Modi also mentioned the Statue Of Unity, which depicts Indian statesman and independence activist Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat. He said India built the world's tallest railway bridge and the world's tallest statue. "Today when India builds the world's tallest railway bridge, world's tallest statue, the world says, India is changing and how is India changing because India trusts the support of its 140 crore citizens, trusts the support of Indians spread across the world," he said.

"Because 140 crore Indians now want to fulfil the dream of making India a developed country by taking a resolution. Today my Indian brothers and sisters who live in different parts of the world are proud of the achievements of your motherland...I just want to ask you, has the world's perspective towards you changed or not? Today 140 crore Indians believe in solving the problems that have been going on for decades," PM further stated.