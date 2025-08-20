PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Former PM Rajiv Gandhi On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, August 20. "On his birth anniversary today, my tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji", PM Modi posted on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi and said, "Reducing the voting age to 18 years, strengthening Panchayati Raj, the telecommunication and IT revolution, computerization programs, continuous peace agreements, women’s empowerment, universal vaccination programs, and the new education policy emphasizing inclusive education—Rajiv Gandhi ji’s unprecedented steps brought transformative changes to the country."

"We offer heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi ji, on his birth anniversary," Kharge wrote on X while sharing pictures from Veer Bhumi in New Delhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Robert Vadra.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991.