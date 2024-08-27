PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Says ‘Shared Insights From Ukraine Visit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 27, spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, days after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. He said both leaders exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine war and insights from the recent visit.

The Prime Minister in a post on X said the two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnerships. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," the prime minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi's telephone communication with Putin comes days after he met his opposition Zelenskyy amid conflict between the two nations. During his meeting with the Ukrainian president, Modi had said that India is not “neutral” as it is always on the side of peace.

The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. PM recalled his successful visit to Russia last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.