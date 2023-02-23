PM Narendra Modi to address first post-budget webinar today at 10 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first post-budget webinar on Green Growth today at 10 am.

"At 10 AM, I would be addressing a webinar that focuses on aspects relating to green growth in this year's Budget," the PM said in a tweet.

It is the first of a series of 12 post-budget webinars being organized by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

Green growth is one of the seven top priorities of the Union Budget 2023-24 for ushering in the country's green industrial and economic transition, environmentally friendly agriculture, and sustainable energy.