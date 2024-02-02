PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road On February 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road on February 19. Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray had performed the bhoomi poojan of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ambitious coastal road project.

According to reports, the southbound stretch from Worli to Marine Drive will be inaugurated. The coastal road, which stretches from Princess Street in Marine Drive to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link, has been a long-anticipated project to tackle traffic congestion.

Maharashtra | The first Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road is to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on 19th February: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

The first stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road will remain open on weekdays, and on weekends (Saturday and Sunday), it will be closed for construction work. According to the reports, the road's operating hours will be from 8 am to 8 pm, and the toll is expected to be Rs 85. The remaining part of the road will be opened up by May 2024. The Rs 12,721 crore project works, which began around November 2018, was partly completed. The final leg of the project will be completed by May 2024.