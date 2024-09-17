PM Narendra Modi to Launch 'Subhadra' Yojana, Railway, National Highways Projects In Odisha on His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his 74th birthday, will launch the state government's 'Subhadra' yojana and will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation's railway projects worth Rs 2,800 crore in Odisha on Tuesday, September 17.

After reaching the Odisha capital on Tuesday, Modi will go to Janata Maidan, where he will launch the 'Subhadra' yojana, a women-centric scheme that is expected to cover more than one crore women.

Prime Minister in a post X said, "Leaving for Bhubaneswar. It is very special to be among the wonderful people of Odisha to launch SUBHADRA, an important scheme of the Odisha Government. This scheme will boost women empowerment and ensure financial independence for our Nari Shakti. Several other works will also be launched in the programme."

Under the scheme, all eligible women beneficiaries in the age group of 21 years to 60 years, would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account. The Prime Minister would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women on September 17.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday said that women applicants who have applied for the Subhadra yojana on or before September 15 will get their first instalment during the launch of the ambitious scheme by the PM.

Stating that over 50 lakh women have already applied for the scheme so far, Parida said all these women will get their first instalment of Rs 5,000 on September 17, the birthday of PM Narendra Modi. It will be a birthday gift of PM Modi for the women in the state, she said. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation railway projects worth more than Rs 2,800 crore here on September 17. These railway projects will enhance railway infrastructure in Odisha and improve growth and connectivity in the region.

Prime Minister will also release the first instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin) of around 14 states. The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme and Modi will hand over the keys of house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries, he said.

Modi will also launch Awaas+ 2024 App, for survey of additional households for PMAY-G. Besides, the Prime Minister will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, he said.