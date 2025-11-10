PM Narendra Modi to Unveil 77-Foot Bronze Idol of Lord Ram in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on November 28 to unveil the grand idol of Shri Prabhu Ramchandra at Jeevottam Math in Canacona. The unveiling ceremony will take place at 3:45 p.m in the presence of Shrimad Vidyadhishthirth Shripad Vader Swami. The event will also feature the inauguration of a 3D projection mapping display. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at 3 p.m. and will stay for about an hour.

The event with the 550th Sardha Panchasthabdi Festival of Shri Sansthan Gokarna Partagali–Canacona Jivottam Math, for which several major projects have been undertaken. The Shri Ram Digvijay Rath Yatra will reach the Math on November 26, followed by a series of programmes from November 27 to December 7.

The 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram has been installed in the courtyard of the monastery and will be formally unveiled by Prime Minister Modi. Preparations for the ceremony are in full swing.

Currently, several activities are underway at the Math. On Monday, Swamiji inaugurated the new Vedic Complex, Indira Kant Bhavan, and Goshala, along with the Veer Vitthal Temple. Various religious and cultural programmes are being held as part of the Panchasthabdi celebrations.