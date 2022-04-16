PM Narendra Modi unveils 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat`s Morbi on Saturday (April 16, 2022) via video conferencing. After the unveiling ceremony, PM Modi also address the people and said, “We have been seeing a similar grand Hanuman statue in Shimla for years now. The second has been established in Morbi today. I have been told that two more statues will be established in Rameswaram and West Bengal.”

Today, we mark the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In Morbi, at 11 AM, a 108 feet statue of Hanuman ji will be inaugurated. I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to be a part of this programme via video conferencing. https://t.co/qjvLIHWWiOpic.twitter.com/kbHcIxd90Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

“This is not just a resolution for the establishment of Hanuman ji's statues but it is also a part of the resolution for 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat',” said PM Narendra Modi. According to a release issued by the Prime Minister`s Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the `Hanumanji Char Dham` project. The statue of Lord Hanuman has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh`s Shimla in 2010. The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the PMO release stated.

