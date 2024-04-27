PM Narendra Modi Was Punjab In-Charge for a Long Time, Says BJP President JP Nadda (Watch Video)

BJP National President JP Nadda disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had served as the Punjab in-charge for an extended period, a fact that many are unaware of.

JP Nadda on Saturday in Delhi said that PM Modi was Punjab in-charge for a long time and has visited every city and district of the state. Speaking at the event where, several people from the Sikh community in the National Capital joined the BJP party in the presence of party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

"Many people don't know this, but he (PM Narendra Modi) was the Punjab in-charge for a long time. He has been to every city and every district of the state," said Nadda.

BJP President JP Nadda Reveals PM Narendra Modi's Former Role as Punjab In-Charge

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda says, "Many people don't know this, but he (PM Narendra Modi) was the Punjab in-charge for a long time. He has been to every city and every district of the state... We have said for a long time that FCRA registration for the…

The BJP leader further stated that the Narendra Modi government has long said that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) registration for the Harmandir Sahib should be done because many people across the world want to donate money.

Nadda said, "The previous Prime Ministers could not do this for the Sikh community what PM Narendra Modi has done, and now people across the world can donate to the Harmandir Sahib."

"When it came to imposing GST on langar served in the gurdwara, our government decided it would pay the GST but the langar will be tax-free," said BJP National President in Delhi.