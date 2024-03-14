PNB Urges Customers To Complete KYC Process Till March 19 To Avoid Further Consequences

Attention all Punjab National Bank customers! If you haven't completed your KYC (Know Your Customer) process for your bank account yet, you need to do so by March 19, 2024. That's just 6 days away, so don't delay. It's mandatory as per RBI guidelines, and this deadline specifically applies to customers who were supposed to update their KYC by December 31, 2023.

The bank has sent out SMS alerts to customers reminding them about the KYC requirement. If you fail to complete your KYC by March 19, you won't be able to use your bank account, and it may even get frozen. So, it's crucial to visit your bank branch and get your KYC done before the deadline.

But why is KYC so important?

KYC, it helps keep your bank account active and allows you to easily carry out transactions like money transfers and bill payments. Punjab National Bank is urging its customers to update their KYC, and they've even made appeals through social media platforms like X.

If you're unsure whether your KYC has been completed or not, you can check by calling the customer care helpline at 18001802222 or 18001032222. They'll provide you with all the necessary information you need. So, make sure to get your KYC done before March 19 to avoid any disruptions to your banking services.