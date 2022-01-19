Police attacked after one dies in accident in UP

Chandauli (UP), Jan 19 A police vehicle was damaged and an inspector seriously injured when a mob attacked the police, following the death of a person in an accident.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a person was killed and another injured after a truck hit a motorcycle near Katesar village under the limits of Mughalsarai police circle.

Angered over the incident, locals blocked the road and staged a violent protest.

The vehicle of Circle officer (CO) Sadar Anil Rai was damaged while inspector Mughalsarai Brijesh Chandra Tripathi suffered head injuries in brick batting by some protestors.

SP Chandauli Ankur Agrawal said that the truck was seized after arresting the driver and body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem.

The persons involved in the attack were being identified with video footages and stern action would be initiated against them after lodging an FIR, said the SP.

