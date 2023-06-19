"Police have told us nothing so far," says father of murdered Delhi University student

New Delhi [India], June 19 : The father of the deceased student, Nikhil Chouhan, who was allegedly stabbed to death by four people at the Delhi University Campus on Sunday, broke down while speaking to media on Monday.

He said that they did not have a word with the police, and received no updates so far in connection to the killing of his son.

"Police have told us nothing so far. We did not have a word with the Police till now. Yesterday at 12 pm, I received a call from the students who took my son to the hospital. Police kept these students here (Police Station) throughout the night," the victim's father, Sanjay, later told ANI.

Meanwhile, two persons including a school dropout have been apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

In a screengrab confirmed by Delhi Police, the suspect is seen coming on a motorcycle.

According to police, two persons, identified as Rahul - a 1st year BA student - and Haroon - a school dropout and friend of Rahul - have been apprehended in connection to the incident.

Officials said that the victim student was allegedly stabbed to death at Delhi University's South Campus on Sunday afternoon.

DCP South West Delhi, Manoj C said that the deceased student, identified as Nikhil Chauhan, was a BA (H) 1st-year student of the School of Open Learning.

"When Police reached there, it was found that the victim is Nikhil Chauhan - a first-year student of the School of Open Learning. Further investigation revealed that a week ago, Chauhan had a brawl with Rahul and Yash. Yesterday, Rahul, Yash and others came here to seek revenge. They stabbed Nikhil Chauhan. We have arrested two people - Rahul and his associate Haroon. We have identified others as well. We will arrest them too," said DCP Manoj C.

The police in its preliminary investigation found that a fight broke out between the two over a dispute pertaining to a girl, during which the victim was stabbed to death.

"About a week ago, one of the students in college misbehaved with his girlfriend. On Sunday, at 12:30 pm, the main accused from the same college along with 3 others met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor