Police recording eyewitnesses' statements in assault case involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son

Noida, May 8 The trouble for Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Delhi's Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, and his son Anas escalates as the Noida police are gathering evidence from eyewitnesses and surveillance cameras, an official said.

A senior police official said that currently, the police team tasked to probe the case has begun collecting the statements of eyewitnesses, CCTV footage, and other evidence in this case.

The official added that the probe and the statement of eyewitnesses, CCTV footage, and other evidence in this case have revealed that on Tuesday, the MLA's son assaulted the petrol pump employees demanding serious action.

"He attacked them with an iron rod and then, upon arriving at the scene himself, MLA Amanatullah, along with the pump manager and other employees, threatened them.

The police have filed an FIR mentioning the names of MLA Amanatullah and his son, along with two other car occupants.

"After receiving a complaint, the police have registered a case against both the father and son. The incident of assault at the petrol pump has been captured on CCTV. This incident occurred at the petrol pump in Sector-95 of Noida."

The owner of Shaheed Ramendra Pratap Singh Filling Station, Vinod Kumar Singh, of Bharat Petroleum, has explained the incident in detail in the complaint given to the police.

It is said in the complaint that the MLA's son started assaulting the salesman after threatening him and pulling out an iron rod from the car to hit him.

"He also broke the card machine placed there following which the police were called. The MLA's son called his father, who arrived in two cars. He threatened the petrol pump manager," the FIR said.

