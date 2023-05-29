Police will take action if people from outside come and do riots: VK Singh on wrestlers' protest

Ranchi (Jharkhand), May 29 : Following the scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi police that occurred in Delhi on Sunday, Union Minister General VK Singh (retd) VK Singh said that people from outside participated in the protest and riots which led to police taking action against them.

"If people from outside will come there and do riot, then the police will take action," VK Singh told media persons.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the organisers of the wrestlers' protest and their supporters for violating law and order.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest. Many prominent opposition parties have lent their support to the wrestlers' protest.

The FIR was registered at Parliament Street Police Station.

"If people are sitting there for political purposes then the administration will take action," he added.

India's Olympic medallist wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia alongwith Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration.

FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police.

"We provided all possible facilities to the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 38 days. But yesterday they violated the law despite all requests made to them. They were detained and released by the evening," said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Delhi.

