Political tourism increasing pollution in Goa with illegal banners, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday alleged that the parties coming from outside are polluting Goa with illegal banners and posters.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is on a two-day visit to Goa. Speaking tohere, Goyal said, "Parties coming from outside are polluting Goa with illegal banners and posters. It shows their intention and how they operate."

Goyal further slammed the Opposition parties and said that these parties have stopped development in their states. "You have seen the law and order situation in West Bengal. People of Goa are peace-loving and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party which can proceed the politics of development," said Goyal.

Goyal further claimed that no party can compete in front of BJP's 'Good governance'. Our party is working for the ease of living of people of Goa, he said.

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

( With inputs from ANI )

