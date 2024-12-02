Politicising Sambhal violence not appropriate: Dy CM Brajesh Pathak hits out at Oppn

Lucknow, Dec 2 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday slammed the opposition parties for politicising the Sambhal violence and emphasised that the government would not allow anyone to violate the law.

His remarks come after the police prevented delegations from the Samajwadi Party (SP) on November 30 and the Congress on December 2 from visiting Sambhal, citing restrictions on the entry of outsiders in the violence-hit region.

Heavy police deployment stopped the leaders from leaving their residences, sparking criticism from both parties.

Earlier, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had condemned the BJP-led state government, calling the restrictions a "failure" of governance and administration. Congress leaders termed the situation "anarchy" and "hooliganism" by the state government.

Responding to these allegations, Pathak said, "The way opposition parties are politicising the Sambhal issue is not appropriate. Our primary goal is to ensure peace in the region. The matter is currently sub judice, and we will fully comply with the court's decision."

"Yesterday, a judicial commission visited Sambhal. We are ready to take impartial action based on their findings. The government is committed to upholding the law and will not let anyone disrupt peace," he told IANS.

Accusing the opposition of 'political opportunism,' Pathak said, "Whether it is the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, they are making these statements solely for electoral gains. Meanwhile, we are focused on strengthening law and order across the state and will not tolerate any breach of the law."

Pathak also took a swipe at the SP, saying, "We have heard threatening statements from the Samajwadi Party numerous times in such matters. These statements have no place in politics, and we remain committed to maintaining peace and order."

The Sambhal incident involved violent clashes triggered by a court-mandated survey of the disputed Mughal-era Jama Masjid, where claims of a Harihar temple allegedly existing within its premises led to tensions.

The unrest resulted in fatalities, injuries, and significant property damage, prompting authorities to impose restrictions and maintain a heavy police presence in the area.

